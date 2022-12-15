Deals
Finally drying out, sunshine and colder Thursday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Good Thursday morning.  We have mainly cloudy skies and wet roads to start off our morning commute, temperatures are cool in the middle to upper 40s.  Cloud cover will gradually thin out as we head into the late morning hours, skies will become mainly sunny into the afternoon with highs staying below average in the upper 40s to lower 50s. 

Clear skies tonight will allow our lows to drop into the upper 20s to low 30s with areas of fog possible for the Friday morning commute.  Friday will be a sunny but cool end to our work and school week with highs staying in the middle to upper 40s.  This sunny and dry stretch will continue into the weekend with temps staying in the low to middle 40s for Saturday and Sunday. 

Next work week will also begin on a colder note with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s for Monday.  Cloud cover will increase for Tuesday with a chance at isolated showers.  Another cold front looks to move through on Wednesday with chances for isolated to scattered rain showers.  Temps look to stay well below average in the 30s and 40s heading into the Christmas weekend.

