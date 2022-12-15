Deals
Family relieved following arrest made 17 months after fatal wrong-way crash

Family of Florida teenager killed in 2021 wreck speaks out on alleged killer's arrest
By Romario Gardner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The family of a teenager killed in a wrong-way crash is excited to learn that an arrest has been made in the case more than a year later.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged 62-year-old Byron Mayo with murder and two counts of first-degree aggravated assault. His bond is set for $100,000.

In June 2021, Mayo was driving on the wrong side of the road on U.S. 431 near Oak Grove Road when his truck collided with the car the 16-year-old was riding in. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

That teen was Mikey Stroz, and he was traveling back to Florida after visiting family in Huntsville with his dad and sister. His mother Jacklyn Stroz said she was devasted when she received the call that her son had died.

“Waking up to that news, it was absolutely horrible, it changed all of our lives,” said Stroz.

It took nearly 18 months for Mayo to be arrested, and Stroz said the wait was painful.

“A year and five months that a family is not only grieving their son but also trying to fight and be loud and say what is going on,” said Stroz.

Stroz said the DA’s investigation took four months to complete, to ensure there were no loopholes. After that investigation, it was in the queue to be heard by a grand jury which took over a year. Jacklynn says the wait was long, but she’s grateful for the arrest.

“We have so many more steps to go before this man is actually convicted and behind bars but it’s one step closer.”

For Mikey’s grandmother, Joanne Stroz, the pain is still fresh.

“It’s just been hard, any gatherings that we’ve had, any family gatherings. Thanksgiving and holidays, it’s just so obvious that he’s missing,” said Joanne.

She said Mikey had so much life to live, but she knows they’ll be reunited once again.

“We really know that he’s happy and our family will connect again one day when we’re all in heaven,” said Joanne, “Our family chain will be connected once again.”

Stroz said she hopes Madison County hires more district court judges to prevent families like hers from waiting for results.

No trial date has been set for Mayo.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

