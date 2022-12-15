Deals
Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit (MCSO SCU) and Narcotics Unit seized over 600 pounds of marijuana last week.

According to officials, a marijuana trafficking case led them to a storage facility in Lincoln County, TN. The MCSO SCU teamed up with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Fayetteville Police Department to further investigate.

MCSO SCU K9 Maverick was deployed and alerted to a storage unit suspected of having marijuana inside. A search warrant was obtained and during the search deputies located over 600 pounds of marijuana.

According to officials, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated to follow.

