Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Surveillance cameras are everywhere and get clearer and clearer.

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for someone they say stole some pricey items at a farm supply store.

Huntsville Police say a guy walked into the Rural King off of Memorial Parkway, took a bunch of stuff and ran out.

Authorities allege the merchandise he stole was worth hundreds of dollars. If you know who he is detectives want to hear from you.

Huntsville Police are also looking for Izekieyah Garror who they say opened an account at a local credit union and then negotiated money orders to obtain almost $5,000.

Amber Clark is charged with Trafficking in Stolen Identities. Detectives says she had a bunch of driver’s licenses and matching credit cards in her possession.

Authorities allege Anthony Emerson did not register as a sex offender with local law enforcement.

Joe Everett Scott is charged with arson. Police believe he set fire to a local business to defraud the insurance company.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

