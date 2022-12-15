Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Surveillance cameras are everywhere and get clearer and clearer.

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for someone they say stole some pricey items at a farm supply store.

Huntsville Police say a guy walked into the Rural King off of Memorial Parkway, took a bunch of stuff and ran out.

Authorities allege the merchandise he stole was worth hundreds of dollars. If you know who he is detectives want to hear from you.

Huntsville Police are also looking for Izekieyah Garror who they say opened an account at a local credit union and then negotiated money orders to obtain almost $5,000.

Amber Clark is charged with Trafficking in Stolen Identities. Detectives says she had a bunch of driver’s licenses and matching credit cards in her possession.

Authorities allege Anthony Emerson did not register as a sex offender with local law enforcement.

Joe Everett Scott is charged with arson. Police believe he set fire to a local business to defraud the insurance company.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
FBI releases statement on Alabama school shooter hoax calls
The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

Keel Mountain Road project completed in Gurley
Keel Mountain Road project completed in Gurley
Local group finding ways to build relationships as a way to prevent gun violence
Local Alabama group is finding ways to prevent gun violence from taking place
Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week