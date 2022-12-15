Albertville City Schools receives money for new electric buses

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City Schools (ACS) will receive $7.5 million to purchase 19 new electric buses through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

The buses will replace older diesel buses in the school system. The School Bus Program is a competition for school districts that will improve air quality in and around schools and the community, reduce greenhouse gas pollution and protect children’s health. This program will fully cover the purchase of the buses and the installation of 10 charging stations.

“I want to thank Transportation Supervisor Jimmy Umphrey for working on this project,” ACS Executive Director of Student Services Todd Watkins said in a statement. “This is a result of his forward, out-of-the-box thinking. He’s done all the methodical work on this project.”

The preparation for the charging stations will begin March 2023. The new buses will be used starting in the 2023-24 school year. Those buses will make up about 30% of the fleet and will be used for inter-district routes.

“We’re keeping our students safe through cleaner and more reliable school transportation – giving peace of mind to Albertville families knowing that their children are in these newer, safer buses,” Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English said in a statement. “Effective transportation plays a critical role in student success, and we are proud to be a recipient of this rebate which helps promote an overall healthier environment for our students and communities.”

