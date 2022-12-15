Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Alabama political group to stream, archive legislative session videos

Alabama State House
Alabama State House(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Keeping up with your lawmakers at the Alabama State House will be easier during the next legislative session.

The League of Women Voters of Alabama, a nonpartisan political organization, launched The Alabama Channel website to save recordings of committee meetings and floor debates.

Committee meetings and floor debates are available live and users can search a keyword or phrase to find recordings of anything they missed - and every recording will have captions.

Kathy Jones, president of LWVAL, says this is an important feature to make the Alabama Legislature more accessible.

“You’ve got people listening, that maybe are hearing impaired, or they need to run it through, you know, they are sight impaired, you know, they can also take the transcript and run it through their run it through their machines that they have,” said Jones.

Jones says The Alabama Channel will help bring the state up to speed as Alabama is one of four states that doesn’t save session recordings itself.

This Alabama Channel is not affiliated with the state. Alabama offer ways to monitor legislative sessions with its own website.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Church interior
Local pastors explain why nearly 200 congregations left the United Methodist Church
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts
The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery
Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
FBI releases statement on Alabama school shooter hoax calls

Latest News

Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit
Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit
Wellory Living is a $108 million multifamily development that will have a reduced carbon...
Net zero energy residential development coming to MidCity District
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student
Albertville City Schools (ACS) will receive $7.5 million to purchase 19 new electric buses...
Albertville City Schools receives money for new electric buses