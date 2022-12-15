Local Alabama group is finding ways to prevent gun violence from taking place

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday’s bombardment of false school shootings across the North Alabama area has the community on edge.

LaGarrette Crawford and Dr. Shannette Bone are organizers of Faith in Action Alabama. Tuesday’s incidents impacted them personally because Mae Jemison, a school Crawford graduated from, was one of the schools left on high alert.

“It hit personally with me because I had a nephew that was accidentally murdered last year that went there,” said Dr. Bone. “He would have been a senior this year. Accidents happen every day and there’s only so long after a prank that real action has to take place.”

“It didn’t sit well with me because you know kids will be kids, but it wasn’t so funny with me because when you know individuals that went to high school that passed away from gun violence,” said Crawford. “And that’s where it hit with me.”

Faith in Action Alabama launched its Peacemaker campaign last summer at Mae Jemison, including a program called the Community Nightwalks.

“We were very active in the school every Monday,” Crawford continued. “We were at the school talking to different classes.”

It’s already had an impact on its students.

“We had a chance to have a core group last school year. I witnessed two of those individuals in that core group bring their GPAs up. They had a 1.2. They brought it up to a 2.5 just by us being active with them consistently. Weekly. And I would say yes, yes it works.”

These programs help build relationships that help reduce the chances of gun violence. The Vera Institute of Justice refers to these types of programs as Community Violence Intervention Programs, and their research has shown they have a positive impact on the communities they serve.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.