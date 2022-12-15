Deals
48 First Alert: South Huntsville power outage

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities crews are responding to a power outage in South Huntsville.

The power outage stretches from Weatherly Road south to Mountain Gap Road and between Memorial Parkway and Bailey Cove Road.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time as crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

To view the outage map click here.

