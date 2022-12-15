Deals
2 people arrested on child abuse charges in Lauderdale County

Tamera Ricks (left) and Rodney Ricks (right).
Tamera Ricks (left) and Rodney Ricks (right).
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested by Florence Police Department officers on Wednesday for grand jury warrants for child abuse.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incidents happened between April 2022 to August 2022. Rodney Ricks and Tamera Ricks were both charged with torture, willful abuse, etc. of a child under 18 years of age.

Rodney and Tamera were each booked at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

