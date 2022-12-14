Limestone Co. Deputies on scene of a car accident, shots fired report

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an “altercation” between two drivers following a car accident.

The accident happened on Blackburn Rd, between Ham Rd. and Chris Way. According to officials, the report indicated that a shot was fired and the drivers of the cars had already left the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies are asking motorists to avoid the area as it has been blocked off.

