Hartselle School Board facing lawsuit

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A newly appointed Superintendent is set to take the reins of Hartselle City schools, but it comes with some pushback. One parent is suing the board of education, alleging it violated its own policies with this selection.

The lawsuit alleges the board conducted a series of 90-minute interviews with six superintendent candidates from November 7th to November 10th.

The lawsuit states on or about November 15, 2022, at 1:00 pm, the Board posted an agenda for their November 15, 2022, meeting giving the public notice that later that night they were going to vote to select a new superintendent from the finalists.

The Hartselle County Schools Policy Manual requires a written request to be submitted five days prior to a Board meeting in order to present a matter to the Board. The lawsuit argues that the public did not have enough time between the end of the last interview and the beginning of the November 15 meeting to submit any written request for discussion of matters concerning the hiring of a new Superintendent.

The lawsuit also alleges the board broke the Alabama Open Meetings Act and claims board members even had a secret meeting about the hire.

There is a petition online with 549 signatures currently asking to stop the superintendent hire. The petition states the community should be aware of where the superintendent stands when it comes to student mask mandates, in-person instruction vs. remote learning, and the role and inclusion of ideological curricula in the school system.

Bruce Wilhite, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, has two children in the Hartselle City school system. He said the board is doing a disservice to the people who want to know how their new leader will handle the challenges of running a school district.

”I was disappointed because they chose to undertake this process in a way that does not allow public input and therefore disregards the will of the voters,” said Wilhite, “We feel that the public is entitled to know how that person feels about issues that are important to our community.”

Dr. Brian Clayton and the board attorney declined a request for comment.

A hearing over this lawsuit is set for January 3rd. Wilhite is asking for a temporary hold on the hiring of the new superintendent.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.