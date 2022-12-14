Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm, wife announces

Deals
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Grant Wahl, a journalist covering World Cup soccer in Qatar died of an aortic aneurysm that, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder announced Wednesday.

Wahl died Saturday while covering a match. An autopsy was performed after his body was returned to the U.S.

“No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him,” Gounder said in a Substack post. His death was not because of foul play, nor was it related to COVID or his vaccination status, she also said.

She thanked the international cooperation that allowed Wahl’s body to be returned quickly to the U.S.

“While the world knew Grant as a great journalist, we knew him as a man who approached the world with openness and love. Grant was an incredibly empathetic, dedicated, and loving husband, brother, uncle, and son who was our greatest teammate and fan,” Gounder added.

