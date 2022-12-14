Deals
Gov. Ivey awards $2.6M to assist North Alabama domestic violence victims

Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $7.1 million in grants to help provide assistance for domestic violence and sexual assault victims across Alabama.

Of the $7.1 million, $2.6 million is being given to help centers and shelters in North Alabama. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering grants from funds given by the U.S. Department of justice.

Governor Ivey says that the grants will help many people who are impacted by domestic violence in Alabama.

“Domestic violence, unfortunately, continues to affect some Alabama families and residents, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services to help them take steps toward recovery and prevent further abuse,” Governor Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these organizations who help victims navigate the legal system and begin to heal.”

Listed below are the locations in North Alabama that will be receiving grants.

Legal Services Alabama Inc. (Madison): $34,293

Victim Services of Cullman Inc. (Cullman): $292,811

Safeplace, Inc. (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence): $1,366,222

One Place of the Shoals (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence): $50,593

Domestic Violence Crisis Services (DeKalb, Marshall): $171,143

Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc. (Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Morgan): $689,431

