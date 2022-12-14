First Alert Weather Day for flooding threat

Good Wednesday morning. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY across the Tennessee Valley for the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all counties through midnight, most communities will see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with some locally higher amounts possible. Rivers, creeks and streams will see some rises today due to the heavy rainfall and runoff. Areal flooding and roadway flooding will also be likely through the day until rainfall tapers off into early Thursday morning. We are already seeing light to moderate rainfall moving into parts of NW Alabama this morning, this will continue to spread from west to east across the area as we head through the morning hours. Rainfall rates can be very high at times, especially with any slow moving or training storms. A few rumbles of thunder will be expected through the day, but no severe storms are expected. Any elevated storms that do develop will bring additional chances for heavier rainfall totals and potential flash flooding.

Winds will also be very gusty today as the center of low pressure advances across the area, winds will be from the southeast between 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained, with wind gusts approaching 40 miles per hour. The heavier rain showers will end from west to east late this evening and we will see drier skies overnight into early Thursday morning. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s on Thursday with rapidly clearing skies.

Behind the front, a breezy northwest wind will pull in some drier and colder air leaving Thursday’s high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday night into Friday will be quite chilly with clear skies, lows will be near freezing. Friday will be a sunny and colder day with highs staying in the 40s. The weekend looks sunny and cool as well with highs staying in the middle 40s.

