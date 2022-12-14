False school shooter threats target four North Alabama schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of worried parents thought their children were dealing with an active shooter situation at their schools on Tuesday morning.

Wilson High School, Scottsboro High School, West Morgan High School and Mae Jemison High School were plagued with prank calls about a shooter on campus, and in each instance, it was determined there was no credible threat.

The parents and grandparents of students at Mae Jemison High School spoke with said they were happy it was a prank call, but they are not so sure about next time. Grandparents like Ricky Duren.

“I mean, if you got kids, y’all don’t take this for granted, you know? [Be]cause just like it wasn’t an active shooter, it could be,” Duren said.

Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department says HPD received a report of an active shooter call on the campus of Mae Jemison High School.

“Our plan is always to make sure our community, schools, staff, and all of our kids are safe. Again, we take these threats very seriously,” White said. “We receive the report. We’re coming.”

HPD and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office think it was a hoax, but the Executive Director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, Mo Canady says scenes like these could leave scars.

“It has a profound impact. I mean, we’re talking about, quite frankly, a lot of trauma in that moment,” Canady said. “So whether it happens or not, that trauma has already occurred and, certainly for parents who are hearing the schools’ in lock down. And it is hard to come to groups with this and, and to understand what’s going on.”

For those parents and grandparents, it was a lot for them to handle. Grandparents like Paris Welch Black.

“This is really sad that the children have to go through this at school,” Black said. “Whoever is doing this, they really need to be prosecuted because this is not safe for nobody.”

If they are caught, the person behind these calls could face a misdemeanor or even a felony charge. Local authorities are trying to track down those responsible.

