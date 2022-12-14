Fallen power line disrupting traffic in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A fallen power line is disrupting traffic on a portion of Madison Blvd.

The Madison Police Department issued a warning that says the powerline is on Madison Blvd. near Integraph Way.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed in the area while Huntsville Utilities works to repair the issue.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

