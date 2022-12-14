Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Fallen power line disrupting traffic in Madison

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A fallen power line is disrupting traffic on a portion of Madison Blvd.

The Madison Police Department issued a warning that says the powerline is on Madison Blvd. near Integraph Way.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed in the area while Huntsville Utilities works to repair the issue.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
FBI releases statement on Alabama school shooter hoax calls
The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
FBI releases statement on Alabama school shooter hoax calls
In an unrelated case, the man at the center of the crash that killed a longtime Auburn...
Johnston Taylor back behind bars in child porn case
Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey awards $2.6M to assist North Alabama domestic violence victims
Hartselle City Schools Board of Education facing lawsuit over superintendent decision
Hartselle School Board facing lawsuit over superintendent selection process