Euthanizing date delayed for pit bull after its owner applies for a re-hearing

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been 15 months since Havoc, a pit bull attacked Teri Angel and she still has the painful scars to show for it.

“It’s just mind-boggling that it’s taken this long,” Angel said.

She showed her scars and told her story to a Marshall County Circuit Court, which deemed Havoc too dangerous to stay alive. The Alabama Supreme Court later agreed and gave the green light for Havoc’s execution.

However, Havoc’s owner, Valina Jackson said he deserves another chance.

“It would be like having your kid put down [be]cause he bit someone at school,” Jackson said.

Havoc was originally scheduled to be put down on Tuesday but an application for a re-hearing filed by Jackson prevented that from happening. Jackson says she hopes the state’s highest court will allow her to get her one step closer to seeing her best friend.

The city of Guntersville’s prosecutor Kelsey Yoste thinks the court will not grant the re-hearing.

“She thought she was entitled to a jury trial,” Yoste said. “My response for the city was that she was not entitled to a jury trial. The circuit court agreed with me.”

With the state’s highest court’s decision still to be ruled on, both women are pleading their cases.

Angel said the attacks changed her forever and feels that it is her obligation to see the dog put down.

“I don’t even remember life before this. Every day, up and down, good news and bad news,” Angel said. “There’s people who want to save this dog but would they let this dog come stay at their house? Have it around their kids? If someone else were attacked, blood would be on my hands.”

Jackson said Havoc would be rehabilitated if kept alive.

“I want him home so bad,” she said. “I want him to go through training, if he was released to me, to get that love back out of him. He’s loved by many, many people.”

