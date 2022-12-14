Christmas Originals: Get ready for Christmas Time with the Beasley Brothers

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s something about coming home for the holidays that fills folks with nostalgia and hopefully a little bit of love.

At least, that’s what happens when The Beasley Brothers take the stage at the Princess Theatre in Decatur every year.

Lawson and Jackson Beasley are two brothers who grew up around Huntsville. When their band isn’t touring around the country, they’re based in Nashville and are often seen around the Tennessee Valley.

With a sound influenced by classic rock bands such as The Beatles and Eagles, the guys add their own modern touch to the music that has gained a huge following.

You can hear their original Christmas song, “North Pole Blues” and others when they host their annual holiday show, Christmas Time with the Beasley Brothers, on Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit thebeasleybrothers.com.

