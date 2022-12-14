Christmas Around the World: Travel to Italy for Seafood Cioppino

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This holiday season, TVL is taking a trip around the globe for the holidays!

We’re checking out what other countries do to celebrate the season with “Christmas Around the World.”

Mazzara’s Vinoteca in Huntsville is sharing a traditional Italian tradition known as the Feast of Seven Fishes, a Sicilian Christmas Eve meal.

At Mazzaras Vinoteca, all the dishes are authentic Italian family recipes. Chef Luis and owner Stephanie Mell show us how to make Seafood Cioppino, a delicious bowl of lobster tail, shrimp, mussels, scallops and clams served over a white wine and tomato broth.

Try more of the delicious menu for yourself at Mazzara’s Vinoteca located at 102 Gates Avenue in downtown Huntsville.

