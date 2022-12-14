Deals
The best toys for kids, picked out by kids

Take note from kids on which toys are the best.
By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Growing up, waking up on Christmas morning and finding that one toy that would become your favorite was always one of the best parts of the holiday.

So, when it comes to finding the best toys that are going to send your kids spiraling this season, TVL is working with the pros.

Our friends Jack and Ava, who happen to be 8-years-old, joined TVL along with Learning Express Toys to approve the best gifts to put under the tree.

From the popular Monster Pancake Game to a Tonie Box and Karaoke mic, they’re showing you the best of the best. Not to mention the store always provides free wrapping.

For more, visit Learning Express Toys of Huntsville on Whitesburg Drive or visit the website, learningexpress.com.

