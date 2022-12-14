Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say

The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. Officials said it happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials said the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died, authorities said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
At least 2 dead as winter US storm brings more tornado warnings, blizzards
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm, wife announces
GRAPHIC WARNING: A former soldier tells some of the crimes he says he witnessed.
GRAPHIC: Russian soldier who defected talks about Ukraine war
FILE - This photo shows Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Senate leaders said...
Lawmakers announce ‘framework’ on bill to keep government open