Willowbrook homeowners concerned about return of potential scamming contractor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeowners in the Willowbrook community are sounding the alarm for one local contactor.

Neighbors posted on social media about a contractor going door to door to advertise his business. However, the homeowners claim the work isn’t getting done and now they are out thousands of dollars.

Lindsay George with the Better Business Bureau said the owner of this company is not accredited.

“Someone who’s doing door-to-door solicitations, if they show up in a truck that doesn’t have a type of company information like a phone address, email, or a name,” George said. “When they provide your invoice that doesn’t have the company’s name listed at the top, or any way to contact them once you want to hire them for that service.”

After doing more digging on the contractor in question, WAFF found three legal complaints. The name of the contractor and the business will not be named since the man in question has not been charged with a crime.

A homeowner said he trusted the contractor enough to pay in cash, however, the project was never completed.

George said you should never pay upfront.

“Never pay upfront or in full until the job is finished, stagger those payments until the job is done, take pictures along the way, then make the final payment at the end via credit card or check to protect yourself if the job isn’t complete,” she said.

Despite the confusion, frustration, and loss of money, both victims said the worst part was trying to contact the man himself. When they called, no one picked up.

George said the best way to not fall victim is to do your research.

“You want to get a copy of that license before you actually hire them. You can verify their business license by going on to the Secretary of state’s website. You can call your local BBB and we’ll get that information to you.”

