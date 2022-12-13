Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Willowbrook homeowners concerned about return of potential scamming contractor

Huntsville contractor scam warning
By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeowners in the Willowbrook community are sounding the alarm for one local contactor.

Neighbors posted on social media about a contractor going door to door to advertise his business. However, the homeowners claim the work isn’t getting done and now they are out thousands of dollars.

Lindsay George with the Better Business Bureau said the owner of this company is not accredited.

“Someone who’s doing door-to-door solicitations, if they show up in a truck that doesn’t have a type of company information like a phone address, email, or a name,” George said. “When they provide your invoice that doesn’t have the company’s name listed at the top, or any way to contact them once you want to hire them for that service.”

After doing more digging on the contractor in question, WAFF found three legal complaints. The name of the contractor and the business will not be named since the man in question has not been charged with a crime.

A homeowner said he trusted the contractor enough to pay in cash, however, the project was never completed.

George said you should never pay upfront.

“Never pay upfront or in full until the job is finished, stagger those payments until the job is done, take pictures along the way, then make the final payment at the end via credit card or check to protect yourself if the job isn’t complete,” she said.

Despite the confusion, frustration, and loss of money, both victims said the worst part was trying to contact the man himself. When they called, no one picked up.

George said the best way to not fall victim is to do your research.

“You want to get a copy of that license before you actually hire them. You can verify their business license by going on to the Secretary of state’s website. You can call your local BBB and we’ll get that information to you.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday
Darek Kelley, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m.
26-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Athens
The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery
Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40
Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect

Latest News

According to a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, the bank robbery occurred at...
Madison Police respond to bank robbery
Authorities across North Alabama have been responding to false reports of shooters at schools...
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
Daryle Mosley. 52
Decatur man charged with elder abuse, neglect
The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery