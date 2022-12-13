Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

UAB looking for participants in Long COVID study

COVID-19 virus
COVID-19 virus
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Long COVID symptoms can range anywhere from altered taste and smell to increased risk of heart conditions and strokes.

Dr. Emily Levitan is a professor of epidemiology at UAB. She said one-third of people who get COVID-19 will show symptoms of Long COVID following infection.

“People do recover, say, taste and smell a couple of months after. Less issues with fatigue a couple of months after. But it seems like some people are probably going to have symptoms for the long term,” said Levitan.

UAB is a part of RECOVER, a nationally-funded initiative to study the impacts of Long COVID.

“As someone who has gone to a long COVID clinic and talking to providers who are in the long COVID clinic, we really need better tools to treat people who have become ill and really to prevent people from becoming long COVID patients in the first place,” said Levitan.

Right now, UAB is looking for people who have either never had COVID or had COVID in the last 30 days to join the study.

This would require and physical and blood test, then checks ups either one-year or six months apart for the next four years.

To get involved, you can call 205-934-7502 or send an email to COVID19Research@uabmc.edu.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday
Darek Kelley, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m.
26-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Athens
Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40
Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Latest News

Respiratory illness cases spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday, and health officials are...
Cities urge residents to mask up as triple virus threat surges
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/12/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/12/22
SDF
Pets with Potential: Meet Hashtag
The Alabama Medicaid Agency will reverse a longstanding sobriety policy that prevented...
DOJ, Alabama Medicaid settle over hepatitis treatment sobriety mandate