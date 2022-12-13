Deals
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a railway accident in Bessemer, according to officials.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on 32nd Street and Carolina Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Walter James Griffin, III of Hueytown. He was 43.


Bessemer police say Griffin was a train conductor trainee with Norfolk Southern. They say it appears two trains passed around the same time. A long metal object could be seen sticking out of the front of the train cab.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“Norfolk Southern is grieving the loss of a member of our team today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time, and we are working to provide grief counsellors to his colleagues at our nearby facilities. An investigation is underway and company leadership is on-site to provide support.”

The cause and circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by Norfolk Southern and the Bessemer Police Department.

