Tomorrow is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: heavy rain, strong winds on Wednesday

First Alert Weather
Tuesday’s conditions will be mostly cloudy with increasing winds during the afternoon. Expect...
Tuesday’s conditions will be mostly cloudy with increasing winds during the afternoon. Expect gusts of up to 25 mph from the southeast by mid to late afternoon. Temps will be in the upper 50s. Tomorrow is a 48 FIRST ALERT Weather Day. Heavy rainfall, flash flooding and strong winds are possible throughout the day. Wind gusts may reach 30-35 mph. Both morning and evening commuters will be impacted by the rainfall. Heavy rain and strong winds continue through Wednesday night.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday’s conditions will be mostly cloudy with increasing winds during the afternoon. Expect gusts of up to 25 mph from the southeast by mid to late afternoon. Temps will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow is a 48 FIRST ALERT Weather Day. Heavy rainfall, flash flooding and strong winds are possible throughout the day. Wind gusts may reach 30-35 mph. Both morning and evening commuters will be impacted by the rainfall.

Heavy rain and strong winds continue through Wednesday night.

Thursday: mostly sunny and cooler around 50°

Thursday night: clear and cold into the low to mid-30s

Friday: mostly sunny with temps in the mid to upper 40s

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

