‘Suspicious mail’ prompts law enforcement presence outside Criminal Justice Division

Authorities in hazmat suits work a 'suspicious mail' case at the Criminal Justice Division in...
Authorities in hazmat suits work a 'suspicious mail' case at the Criminal Justice Division in downtown Montgomery.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A large law enforcement presence can be seen outside the Criminal Justice Division building in downtown Montgomery after a report of suspicious mail.

The complex, located at 301 South Ripley Street, houses multiple state agencies including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, Alabama Department of Public Safety and Alabama Department of Corrections.

Streets around the building are currently block as an investigation continues. The Alabama Department of Corrections is handling the incident and said it’s following department protocol without providing any other details.

Numerous law enforcement agencies and fire and paramedics can be seen along South Ripley Street, just outside the building. Individuals in hazmat suits have also been seen carrying items in and out of the building.

We are working on getting the latest information on this situation and will continue to provide updates on air, online and on our WSFA 12 News app.

