Scottsboro residents oppose rezoning proposal

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Some residents are pushing back against a rezoning proposal that could bring more housing to the area.

The plan would allow the landowner on Phillips drive to sell their property to DR Horton. The company would then build nearly 100 single-family homes costing $250,000-$300,000.

Residents said they just feel that a high concentration is not good for the city, despite wanting progress.

They said they believe the rezoning could lower their property taxes, and they fear the roads aren’t wide enough to support the influx of cars this project would bring.

Mayor Jim McCamy believes the houses are needed to keep up with the growth of the city.

“Last census, Scottsboro was 15,500 people. Which is more than we’ve ever had. So we have experienced growth,” said mayor McCamy, “And to be able to grow, we’re going to have to have zoning changes and we’re going to have to have mid-range pricing.”

There are only 88 houses available for sale in Jackson county and 55 of those are in the Scottsboro area.

Travis Stevens with the Jackson County chapter of the Huntsville Area Association said the shortage is making it hard for people who want to live in the area.

“I’ve been showing houses to people from all over the nation. We’ve got people from Texas, we’ve got people from Tennessee,” said Stevens, “I just don’t have the inventory. I don’t have the inventory to sell. I don’t have the houses to be able to put these people in.”

The vote for the rezoning is expected to take place during their meeting at city hall on January 9th.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.