Marshall Co. man facing murder charge pleads guilty to manslaughter

A judge has ruled that Brandon Davis' time served would count toward his sentence. He was released from jail.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was facing a murder charge for stabbing someone to death in Boaz in 2020 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Brandon Richard Davis was charged with murder for stabbing Cory Tidwell in April of 2020. According to the Boaz Police Department, Davis confessed to the murder at the scene of the crime.

On Dec. 12, court documents were filed stating that Davis would enter a guilty plea for manslaughter. By pleading guilty to manslaughter, Davis will face less time in jail than if he had been found guilty of murder.

Court documents show that Davis will serve a split sentence with eight months served in jail followed by 36 months on probation. Time served has been approved for Davis meaning that the eight-month prison sentence has already been served.

Davis has been released from custody and will have to report to a Marshall County Probation Officer within three days. He has also been ordered to pay court costs, Alabama crime victims compensation assessment ($50) and attorney fees for his appointed attorney ($750).

There will be a review of the case, the payment of court costs, fines and restitution on May 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in the Marshall County Courthouse.

