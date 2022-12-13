Deals
Man responsible for the death of a Florida teenager has been charged with murder, assault

Bryon Craig Mayo, 62
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was responsible for killing a 16-year-old male in a car crash in 2021 has been arrested.

Bryon Craig Mayo, 62 was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond ($60,000 for the murder charge and $20,000 for each of the assault charges).

In June 2021, Mayo was driving on the wrong side of the road on U.S. 431 when his truck collided with the car the 16-year-old was riding in. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

