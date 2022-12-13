Man involved in 2021 car crash that killed a Florida teenager has been charged with murder, assault

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man involved in a car crash that killed a 16-year-old male in a car crash in 2021 has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

In June 2021, Byron Craig Mayo, 62 was driving on the wrong side of the road on U.S. 431 when his truck collided with the car the 16-year-old was riding in. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car as well as another passenger were injured in the crash and were treated for their injuries.

Mayo was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with the murder of the teenager and two counts of aggravated assault for the two passengers.

He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond ($60,000 for the murder charge and $20,000 for each of the assault charges).

