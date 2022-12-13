Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery

According to a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, the bank robbery occurred at the Regions Bank on Madison Blvd. near Wall Triana Hwy.
By Nick Kremer and Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department responded to a bank robbery at a Regions Bank in Madison on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, the bank robbery occurred at the Regions Bank on Madison Blvd. near Wall Triana Hwy.

Madison Police Department Captain Lamar Anderson said the suspect placed a small box with a note on the desk in front of a teller and demanded money upon entering the bank. The teller was under the impression that the box contained an explosive device.

Once officers arrived with the bomb squad, it was determined the box was non-lethal. At this time, Anderson said there is no information about a suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

Police do believe this robbery is connected to the one that occurred on May 31 in Madison.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday
Darek Kelley, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m.
26-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Athens
Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40
Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Latest News

According to a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, the bank robbery occurred at...
Madison Police respond to bank robbery
Authorities across North Alabama have been responding to false reports of shooters at schools...
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
A judge has ruled that Brandon Davis' time served would count toward his sentence. He was...
Marshall Co. man facing murder charge pleads guilty to manslaughter
Cedric Lashawn Foster.
2 people charged for allegedly breaking into vehicle