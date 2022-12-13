Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department responded to a bank robbery at a Regions Bank in Madison on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, the bank robbery occurred at the Regions Bank on Madison Blvd. near Wall Triana Hwy.

Madison Police Department Captain Lamar Anderson said the suspect placed a small box with a note on the desk in front of a teller and demanded money upon entering the bank. The teller was under the impression that the box contained an explosive device.

Once officers arrived with the bomb squad, it was determined the box was non-lethal. At this time, Anderson said there is no information about a suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

Police do believe this robbery is connected to the one that occurred on May 31 in Madison.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

