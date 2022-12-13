Large police presence conducting search of Mae Jemison High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no shooter at the school.

“Yes we are aware,” Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools said when asked about the police response. “Does not appear to be anything credible.”

Huntsville City Schools released a statement regarding the campus lockdown and police presence.

“Dear Jemison/McNair families and staff members, out of an abundance of caution, the Jemison/McNair campus has been placed on lockdown. While there do not appear to be any credible reports of any incidents at this time, there is a prominent police presence on campus. Normal operations will resume as quickly as possible. We ask families and visitors to avoid coming to campus at this time. Only authorized staff and law enforcement will be allowed access to our building.”

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department said that officers found no evidence of a shooting and no victims through their search.

According to a spokesperson with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the same incident has occurred at West Morgan High School. The spokesperson says that the report at West Morgan was a false report. Authorities are unsure of the origin of the call at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.