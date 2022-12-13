Huntsville pastor raises money to equip School Resource Officers with tactical shields

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville pastor is raising money for shields that are capable of stopping a rifle to be given to School Resource Officers (SROs) at six high schools in Huntsville.

Net Church in Huntsville pastor Rob Hall says the current vests worn by SROs are not capable of handling a rifle. He thinks just having the shields could be enough to make attackers think twice.

“Hopefully it would be an attacker if he thought that he may not be able to carry out his plan,” Hall said. “Maybe he would just decide not to do it.”

Pastor Hall says the idea for the fundraiser came after speaking with a School Resource Officer, who’s also a security guard for the church. The SRO mentioned the great need for specialty gear.

Huntsville Police officials say they have the budget to keep the community safe, and it’s certainly not uncommon for community non-profits to offer to donate supplies.

In just one week, Hall says they have raised over $20,000. The shields cost $6,700 apiece but to the Hall they are priceless.

“That gives them the ability to go into the schools. And our schools have long hallways,” Hall said. “And so it gives them the opportunity to go into the school and confront the attacker and to be shielded from the rifle round.”

Don Webster of HEMSI says the tactical shields would be appreciated and put to good use by the SROs and in the event of an active shooter situation, it’s a group effort between departments.

“With the history that we’ve had here in Madison County, we have experienced, you know, a couple of incidences over the years,” Webster said. “And if you want a good plan in place, and you want to have drills and practicing, it’s not just something to check the box because it is a very real situation.”

Pastor Hall expects the new shields to be delivered to the SROs this spring.

