Gift Guide: Bookish gifts for the readers in your life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The colder months are the perfect time to curl up with a good book. If you have a reader in your life and don’t know what to get them for the holidays, good news, Lady Smith does.

Lady owns Snail on the Wall Bookstore in Huntsville and has the perfect gift guide for book worms!

From book bundles, subscriptions, to reading lights and notebooks, she has the perfect ideas.

You can shop Snail on the Wall’s pop-up book shop at The Loft at Roosevelt & Co. on Clinton Avenue in downtown Huntsville. It’s open now through December 24. Or shop online at snailonthewall.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.