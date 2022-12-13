Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!

During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.

Gatlinburg’s Winter Magic kicks off the season with 3 million twinkling lights throughout the city. You can check out all kinds of entertainment from Christmas displays on every corner, Annakeesta’s Enchanted Christmas, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, Ober Mountain and plenty of restaurants for foodies.

The city also prepares to party every New Year’s Eve with a huge celebration to ring in the new year.

For more information and to book your stay, visit Gatlinbrug.com.

