Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!

During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.

Gatlinburg’s Winter Magic kicks off the season with 3 million twinkling lights throughout the city. You can check out all kinds of entertainment from Christmas displays on every corner, Annakeesta’s Enchanted Christmas, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, Ober Mountain and plenty of restaurants for foodies.

The city also prepares to party every New Year’s Eve with a huge celebration to ring in the new year.

For more information and to book your stay, visit Gatlinbrug.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday
Darek Kelley, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m.
26-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Athens
The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery
Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40
Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect