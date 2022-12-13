Decatur man charged with elder abuse, neglect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man on an elder abuse and neglect charge on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a home located on Somerville Road SE in reference to an assault on Nov. 10, officials say. Once officers arrived at the home, they located a 74-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

During the investigation of the assault, 52-year-old Daryle Mosley was identified as the suspect.

On Dec. 11 Mosley was arrested for Elder Abuse and Neglect in the 1st degree. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.