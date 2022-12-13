Deals
Decatur man charged with elder abuse, neglect

Daryle Mosley. 52
Daryle Mosley. 52(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man on an elder abuse and neglect charge on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a home located on Somerville Road SE in reference to an assault on Nov. 10, officials say. Once officers arrived at the home, they located a 74-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

During the investigation of the assault, 52-year-old Daryle Mosley was identified as the suspect.

On Dec. 11 Mosley was arrested for Elder Abuse and Neglect in the 1st degree. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

