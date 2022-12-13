Deals
Cloudy & Breezy today. 48 First Alert Tomorrow. Heavy rain & strong winds.

Mostly cloudy today with increasing winds during the afternoon. Gusts to 25 MPH from the...
Mostly cloudy today with increasing winds during the afternoon. Gusts to 25 MPH from the Southeast by mid to late afternoon. Upper 50s. A 48 FIRST ALERT for tomorrow. Heavy rainfall and strong winds. FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE. Wind gusts out of the Southeast 30-35 MPH. Both the morning and evening commutes will have a big impact. Heavy rain and strong winds continue through Wednesday night.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mostly cloudy today with increasing winds during the afternoon. Gusts to 25 MPH from the Southeast by mid to late afternoon. Upper 50s.

A 48 FIRST ALERT for tomorrow. Heavy rainfall and strong winds. FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE. Wind gusts out of the Southeast 30-35 MPH. Both the morning and evening commutes will have a big impact. Heavy rain and strong winds continue through Wednesday night.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cooler. Around 50°. Thursday night, clear and cold. Low to mid 30s. Friday, mostly sunny. mid to upper 40s. Friday night, mostly clear and cold. Around 30°. Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Low to mid 40s. Saturday night, a few clouds and cold. Around 30°. Sunday, more sun and remaining cool. low to mid 40s. Monday, mostly sunny. mid to upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered showers both days. High temps around 50°. Thursday, mostly cloudy and much colder. High temps will only reach the mid to upper 30s.

A dry & cloudy start to the week. Heavy rain & gusty winds Wednesday.