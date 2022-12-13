Cloudy & Breezy today. 48 First Alert Tomorrow. Heavy rain & strong winds.

Mostly cloudy today with increasing winds during the afternoon. Gusts to 25 MPH from the Southeast by mid to late afternoon. Upper 50s.

A 48 FIRST ALERT for tomorrow. Heavy rainfall and strong winds. FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE. Wind gusts out of the Southeast 30-35 MPH. Both the morning and evening commutes will have a big impact. Heavy rain and strong winds continue through Wednesday night.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cooler. Around 50°. Thursday night, clear and cold. Low to mid 30s. Friday, mostly sunny. mid to upper 40s. Friday night, mostly clear and cold. Around 30°. Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Low to mid 40s. Saturday night, a few clouds and cold. Around 30°. Sunday, more sun and remaining cool. low to mid 40s. Monday, mostly sunny. mid to upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered showers both days. High temps around 50°. Thursday, mostly cloudy and much colder. High temps will only reach the mid to upper 30s.

