Christmas Around the World: Tis the season for Tamales!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This holiday season, TVL is taking a trip around the globe for the holidays!

We’re checking out what other countries do to celebrate the season with “Christmas Around the World.”

Our first country we’re visiting is Mexico with Teresita’s Tamales. Co-owners Yesenia and Jessica are sharing a traditional Tamale recipe that is often cooked for the holidays and big events!

The Teresita’s Tamales food truck is usually located at the Chevron Gas Station at 8907 Madison Blvd and can be found all around Huntsville and Madison. You can keep up with their locations on Facebook.

And if you want to put in an order of Christmas Tamales, visit teresitastamales.square.site before Sunday, December 18!

