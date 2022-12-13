Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Christmas Around the World: Tis the season for Tamales!

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This holiday season, TVL is taking a trip around the globe for the holidays!

We’re checking out what other countries do to celebrate the season with “Christmas Around the World.”

Our first country we’re visiting is Mexico with Teresita’s Tamales. Co-owners Yesenia and Jessica are sharing a traditional Tamale recipe that is often cooked for the holidays and big events!

The Teresita’s Tamales food truck is usually located at the Chevron Gas Station at 8907 Madison Blvd and can be found all around Huntsville and Madison. You can keep up with their locations on Facebook.

And if you want to put in an order of Christmas Tamales, visit teresitastamales.square.site before Sunday, December 18!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday
Darek Kelley, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m.
26-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Athens
Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40
Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61