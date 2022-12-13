48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tomorrow For Heavy Rainfall, Flooding, & Gusty Winds

It’s been a gloomy and breezier day with winds picking up out of the southeast this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind gusts will become higher into this evening and overnight into tomorrow with gusts upward of 35 mph, so if you haven’t already, take the time now to secure any outdoor holiday decorations. Rain will begin moving in across Northwest Alabama overnight and into tomorrow with pockets of very heavy rainfall likely, which will impact the early morning commute. A Flood Watch will take effect tonight and cover the entire Tennessee Valley through early Thursday.

Wednesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and gusty winds expected. Please use caution on the roadways and give yourself plenty of extra time for both commutes Wednesday morning and evening. We will see excessive rainfall through Thursday morning ranging from two to four inches, which will lead to flooding issues and river/stream flooding. Gusty winds up to 30 and 35 mph will be likely as the front rolls across the area through the day and could create reduced visibility.

Rain will end early Thursday with colder and much drier air filtering into the region through the rest of the week. Expect plenty of sun through Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 50s. The full effects of the front will be felt on Friday and into the weekend with highs only in the 40s and overnight lows near and below freezing levels.

