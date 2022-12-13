Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tomorrow For Heavy Rainfall, Flooding, & Gusty Winds

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a gloomy and breezier day with winds picking up out of the southeast this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind gusts will become higher into this evening and overnight into tomorrow with gusts upward of 35 mph, so if you haven’t already, take the time now to secure any outdoor holiday decorations. Rain will begin moving in across Northwest Alabama overnight and into tomorrow with pockets of very heavy rainfall likely, which will impact the early morning commute. A Flood Watch will take effect tonight and cover the entire Tennessee Valley through early Thursday.

Wednesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and gusty winds expected. Please use caution on the roadways and give yourself plenty of extra time for both commutes Wednesday morning and evening. We will see excessive rainfall through Thursday morning ranging from two to four inches, which will lead to flooding issues and river/stream flooding. Gusty winds up to 30 and 35 mph will be likely as the front rolls across the area through the day and could create reduced visibility.

Rain will end early Thursday with colder and much drier air filtering into the region through the rest of the week. Expect plenty of sun through Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 50s. The full effects of the front will be felt on Friday and into the weekend with highs only in the 40s and overnight lows near and below freezing levels.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday
Darek Kelley, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m.
26-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Athens
The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank.
Madison PD officers respond to bank robbery
Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40
Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, December 13 at noon
Tuesday’s conditions will be mostly cloudy with increasing winds during the afternoon. Expect...
Tomorrow is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: heavy rain, strong winds on Wednesday
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Tomorrow is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: possible heavy rain, strong winds on Wednesday
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast