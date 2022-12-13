2 people charged for allegedly breaking into vehicle

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Decatur on Dec. 11.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a citizen reported that two people had gotten into his vehicle without his permission. The individuals fled the scene when confronted, but they were detained by officers with the police department.

Cedric Lashawn Foster, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested after two vehicles were unlawfully entered.

Foster was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property, carrying a pistol without a permit and second-degree possession of marijuana. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $10,600 bond.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and was taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

