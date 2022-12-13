Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

2 people charged for allegedly breaking into vehicle

Cedric Lashawn Foster.
Cedric Lashawn Foster.(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Decatur on Dec. 11.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a citizen reported that two people had gotten into his vehicle without his permission. The individuals fled the scene when confronted, but they were detained by officers with the police department.

Cedric Lashawn Foster, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested after two vehicles were unlawfully entered.

Foster was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree receiving stolen property, carrying a pistol without a permit and second-degree possession of marijuana. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $10,600 bond.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and was taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
Challenger Middle School student dies from injuries after accidental shooting on Sunday
Darek Kelley, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m.
26-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Athens
Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40
Decatur Police ask for assistance in locating capital murder suspect
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Latest News

A judge has ruled that Brandon Davis' time served would count toward his sentence. He was...
Marshall Co. man facing murder charge pleads guilty to manslaughter
Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting.
Multiple North Alabama schools see false reports of shootings
David Telton Tolbert
48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer railway accident
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident