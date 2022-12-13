13 bald eagles found poisoned at landfill, 3 dead

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) – Wildlife agencies are looking into what they are calling a mass poisoning of bald eagles at a landfill in Minnesota.

Police and volunteers found 13 sick eagles, and three of them have died. The remaining 10 are undergoing treatment at the University of Minnesota.

Inver Grove Heights police found the first poisoned bald eagle near the Pine Bend Landfill on Dec. 4. Authorities called in the Raptor Center to help. Dozens of volunteers came out to the landfill, where they found more poisoned birds in need of help.

Dr. Victoria Hall, executive director of the Raptor Center, said volunteers walked the grounds for hours, making sure they could find every bird possible.

“When you have birds that are really unable to move, on the ground, in the snow, that’s not going to lead to good outcomes,” Hall said.

Two of the 10 eagles that are under the Raptor Center’s care were found to have lead poisoning, making their recovery even harder.

“When these eagles came in, they were extremely sedate, some of them almost comatose,” Hall said.

Experts said the birds were poisoned after scavenging on dead animal carcasses in the landfill. Those animal carcasses were filled with a chemical called pentobarbital, which is used to euthanize.

Veterinarians are now pulling that toxic meat out of the eagles.

While euthanasia is the most humane way to put down pets, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service said you need to properly dispose of the animal by incineration, cremation or deep burial so scavengers can’t get to it, or double bagging using heavy-duty bags and labeling it as “poisonous.”

The Raptor Center said is hopeful it can release the 10 remaining eagles back into the wild within the next two weeks.

“They’re starting to object to their medical treatments and get feisty, which is exactly how bald eagles should be, so we’re optimistic at their chances,” Hall said.

