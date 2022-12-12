Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Russellville Police Department searching for missing person

Brady Allen Thornton
Brady Allen Thornton(Russellville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to find a man that was last seen leaving his residence on Sunday evening.

According to the police department, Brady Allen Thornton, 44, may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. Thornton is described as being a 6-foot-3 man with brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adan Torres-Ramirez
Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Cooper and Green were arrested after police located them inside a car that had been reported...
Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
12-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Sunday

Latest News

Beyond Gravity gave toys and money to the salvation army.
Salvation Army of Decatur receives big gift from Beyond Gravity
Darek Kelley, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m.
26-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Athens
The dogs at Huntsville Hospital celebrated the announcement of a new dog being added in spring...
Huntsville Hospital Foundation expanding facility dog program to Madison Hospital
Juvenile accidently shoots self.
12-year-old dies after accidental shooting on Sunday