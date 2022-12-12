Russellville Police Department searching for missing person

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to find a man that was last seen leaving his residence on Sunday evening.

According to the police department, Brady Allen Thornton, 44, may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. Thornton is described as being a 6-foot-3 man with brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230.

