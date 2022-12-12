Mother-daughter duo from the Shoals on Amy Poehler’s ‘Baking It’

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Peacock is bringing back it’s popular show, “Baking It,” for Season 2. SNL icons Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are teaming up to host the baking show where they invite home bakers to compete in some serious baking challenges.

One of the teams is the mother-daughter duo from Florence, Maddie and April Howton. Maddie started baking when she was only 15-years-old and by the time she was graduating from high school, she was working on her business plan.

Now, at just 18, Maddie owns Gingerhead Bakery. With a tight grip on the piping bag and a head full of bright red hair, the name is fun and fitting.

After applying to “Baking It” on a whim, Maddie and April were shocked when they got a call from Peacock. From their kitchen in Florence, they flew off to a set in Los Angeles.

When it came to the competition, the two said they quickly became friends with the rest of the competitors and fangirled over Amy Poehler and Mara Rudolph. Who wouldn’t?

The episode is streaming now on Peacock. You can check out more from Maddie and April by following Gingerhead Bakery on Facebook and visiting gingerheadbakery.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.