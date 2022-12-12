Mostly cloudy today. A 48 FIRST ALERT for Wednesday. Heavy rain & damaging winds expected.

Some sun today, plenty of clouds tomorrow. Around 60°.

A 48 FIRST ALERT for heavy rain and gusty winds for Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will have an impact during the morning AND evening commutes.

Rivers, creeks and streams already running high could flood and FLASH FLOODING is a concern as well. Damaging winds are possible. Wednesday night, rain and thunderstorms expected most of the overnight. Rain once again, will be heavy at times. Thursday, cooler, sunny and dry. Low 50s.

