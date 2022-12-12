Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Mostly cloudy today. A 48 FIRST ALERT for Wednesday. Heavy rain & damaging winds expected.

First Alert Weather
Patchy fog this morning, but not as widespread as it was over the weekend. Mostly cloudy...
Patchy fog this morning, but not as widespread as it was over the weekend. Mostly cloudy conditions through the morning, a little sun during the afternoon. Near 60°. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Around 50°. Tuesday, cloudy and breezy. Winds out of the Southeast 10-15 MPH. Temps near 60°. Tuesday, rain likely, mainly after midnight. A few thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times by morning. Mid-50s. Wednesday, a 48 FIRST ALERT for heavy rain and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall will have an impact on the morning AND evening commutes. Rivers, creeks and streams already running high could flood and FLASH FLOODING is a concern as well. Damaging winds are possible. Wednesday night, rain and thunderstorms expected most of the overnight. Rain once again, will be heavy at times.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some sun today, plenty of clouds tomorrow. Around 60°.

A 48 FIRST ALERT for heavy rain and gusty winds for Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will have an impact during the morning AND evening commutes.

Rivers, creeks and streams already running high could flood and FLASH FLOODING is a concern as well. Damaging winds are possible. Wednesday night, rain and thunderstorms expected most of the overnight. Rain once again, will be heavy at times. Thursday, cooler, sunny and dry. Low 50s.

Stay with WAFF48 on air and online for the latest

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adan Torres-Ramirez
Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Cooper and Green were arrested after police located them inside a car that had been reported...
Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Fog Likely For Early Morning Commute Monday...48 First Alert on Wednesday
For today, rain through noon. Temps around 60°. Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low to mid 40s. Monday,...
Rain tapers off by early afternoon. Sun returns for Monday
Showers continue through early Sunday afternoon
Showers continue through early Sunday afternoon
We will see rain through noon on Sunday. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees. It will be...
Showers continue through early Sunday afternoon