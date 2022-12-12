Make Sugar Pusher’s classic shortbread cookies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for the perfect sweet treat to bake while you listen to Christmas music? Ally Burnett Duncan, aka Sugar Pusher, joined Tennessee Valley Living to share her popular shortbread cookie recipe!

Now, Sugar Pusher makes it perfectly clear that baking is a science, so, when it comes to these shortbread cookies, make sure you are measuring everything exactly as the recipe lists it!

If you’re as obsessed with Sugar Pusher and her baking as we are, be sure to follow along on Instagram.

