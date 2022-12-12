Juvenile injured in apparent accidental self-inflicted shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department are investigating into what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile.

The shooting occurred on Julia Street in Huntsville and the call came in at 5:39 Sunday evening, according to HPD.

Police say the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

