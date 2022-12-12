Jackson County School District sees improvement in academic scores

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for children in the country and state. It upended everyday life and left millions learning from home for months.

Both math and reading scores decreased across the country; however, the scores in one North Alabama district have gradually increased. According to Jason Davidson, the superintendent of Jackson County schools, the district’s overall score has improved over the years.

The state and federal government issues a report card for every district. It measures academic growth, academic achievement, graduation rate, EL proficiency progress, chronic absenteeism, and college and career readiness.

Jackson County Alabama District Scores (Jackson County Schools)

The last score Jackson County received before the pandemic was 84. During the 2021-22 calendar year, the score increased to an 88. It jumped 10 points from the initial report card score for the 2016-17 calendar year.

The district also tied for 4th in the state out of 67 county school systems. Davidson says he attributes the growth in scores to student attendance and having exceptional faculty and staff in place. Teachers encouraged students to learn in the classroom when it was safe to do so during the pandemic, according to Davidson.

“Our absenteeism rate was good. Our success rate with the college and career readiness [and] our graduation rate was high, and then, that academic growth was in place,” said Davidson. “Even though we had the challenge of not being able to be there everyday face-to-face, we were able to supplement one-to-one and having online learning taking place on those times that we weren’t able to be there.”

Davidson says school leaders are working to get an “A.” They are evaluating individual categories, such as academic achievement and EL proficiency progress, which were their lowest scores. According to Davidson, they are also working to bring instructional coaches to improve reading scores.

WAFF 48 also spoke with principals in the district to see what schools are contributing to the district’s success.

In addition to receiving an overall score, the Jackson County School District gets scores for each school. Two schools in the area received an “A” grade on their most recent evaluation. One of the schools is Skyline High School.

According to Drew McNutt, the principal at Skyline High, the school has a positive environment, which contributes to the students’ success and a high overall school score. The school scored a 93.

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting

McNutt says although they received a good grade, school leaders are working to improve Skyline’s academic achievement, which includes the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) and ACT scores.

They are also assessing chronic absenteeism and bridging any gaps in student learning. According to McNutt, parents play a critical role in improving the learning environment.

”We love parent engagement. That is critical to their child’s education, and the communication aspect of that is critical, as well. So, we know as educators and as leaders, we know the right things to do for their child,” said McNutt. “Every learner is not the same, and so what we try to do is we try to bridge those gaps to make sure that we get their child exactly what they need every day.”

Both McNutt and Davidson say business and industry is also a critical factor in ensuring that Skyline and Jackson County Schools are the best.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.