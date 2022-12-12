Deals
Atimothy Pullen murder trial set to be begin four years after original crime

Atimothy Devonte Pullen
Atimothy Devonte Pullen(Source: Madison County Jail)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “He was my best friend. My best friend. And I love him... And I pray to Jesus that tomorrow we get justice”

It’s been a long four years for Travis Brown.

He says his life has been a roller coaster since 40-year-old Ryan Baker was shot and killed at the Budget Inn on University Drive in Huntsville.

Atimothy Pullen was arrested and charged with Ryan’s murder, but his trial had been delayed because of COVID.

“I’m going to have to accept whatever they hand down,” he said. “And I ask God to strengthen me to handle just whatever they lay down.”

As Brown prepares for whatever outcome the trial may bring, I asked if he held any resentment towards his son’s alleged killer.

“There were points where I had so much hatred and animosity in me not knowing what to do or how to handle it, but I thank God for a loving pastor.”

A pastor who he says has helped him through the tragedy. Brown says at the end of the day, all he wants it closure for him and his family.

We’ll be in the courtroom tomorrow, and we’ll follow the trial, bringing you the latest information.

