Huntsville Hospital Foundation expanding facility dog program to Madison Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) and the Huntsville Hospital Health System is expanding its Canines for Coping facility dog program to serve patients, families and caregivers at Madison Hospital.

This expansion is made possible through donations from people in the community. A new dog will arrive from Service Dogs Alabama in spring 2023. The service dog goes through extensive training and it will deliver services based on medical goals, be present during procedures and assist with bereavement.

Pat and Sheryl Thomason. (Huntsville Hospital)

“We have tracked incredibly positive outcomes since Canines for Coping started serving patients, and we are so excited to start offering this incredible program for the city of Madison,” Canines for Coping coordinator for Huntsville Hospital Stefani Williams said in a statement. “The new dog will be a full-time employee, working with its handler to meet the needs of both pediatric and adult patients. We especially anticipate this dog being a great service for youth who are seeking care for mental health needs and our adult patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s.”

A Madison couple, Sheryl and Pat Thomason, made the purchase of Madison Hospital’s new dog possible through a memorial gift to HHF. The Thomason’s lost their son earlier this year and wanted to memorialize their son through this special project.

Patrick Thomason. (Huntsville Hospital)

“After looking into many different charitable organizations, when the opportunity to provide the dog for the Madison Hospital and knowing Patrick’s love of dogs, this was an easy decision for us,” Pat Thomason said in a statement. “Just knowing how a facility dog can brighten the day and bring joy for everybody it comes into contact with is a very exciting opportunity. We know Patrick would love this and would support this 100 percent.”

