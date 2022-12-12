HPD searching for armed robbery suspect
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night.
According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed.
The suspect allegedly took off in a car with money but as of now, the police do not know how much money the suspect got away with.
