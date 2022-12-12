Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

Officers tell us employees at the Dollar General on Nance Road called them around 9 p.m.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night.

According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed.

The suspect allegedly took off in a car with money but as of now, the police do not know how much money the suspect got away with.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adan Torres-Ramirez
Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Cooper and Green were arrested after police located them inside a car that had been reported...
Two arrested in Morgan Co. for alleged car theft, drug possession

Latest News

What factors impact Christmas tree prices in Alabama?
What factors impact Christmas tree prices in Alabama?
Officers investigating apparent accidental shooting in Huntsville
Officers investigating apparent accidental shooting in Huntsville
Budget Inn shooting trial begins this week in Huntsville
Budget Inn shooting trial begins this week in Huntsville
HPD investigating alleged armed robbery on Nance Road
HPD investigating alleged armed robbery on Nance Road