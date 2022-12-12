HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night.

According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed.

The suspect allegedly took off in a car with money but as of now, the police do not know how much money the suspect got away with.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.